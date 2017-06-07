Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Song “Signs of Life” in England

After releasing Everything Now’s title track last week, Arcade Fire gave an English audience a peek at another upcoming song during a recent performance. Entitled “Signs of Life,” the to-be-released number doesn’t stray that far from their new single’s ABBA sheen. Watch Arcade Fire debut the song at their stop at Scunthorpe, England below. Everything Now is out July 28.

.@jolspencer Arcade Fire: Signs of Life debut https://t.co/M97ANWSQHX — Arcade Fire tube 🌐 (@ArcadeFiretube) June 7, 2017