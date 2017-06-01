Arcade Fire have announced their new album, the follow-up to 2013’s Reflektor. It’s called Everything Now, and it’s out July 28 via Columbia. They’ve also shared the title track. Listen to it below via Tidal and Apple Music, and watch the new video. Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp‘s Steve Mackey are listed as co-producers on the song. Recently, the band has released a series of mysterious posters, videos, and livestreams; they also signed to Columbia, and started selling the new song at Primavera. [Pitchfork]