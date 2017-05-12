Kyle MacLachlan stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the upcoming revival of Twin Peaks, in which he stars as Agent Dale Cooper. MacLachlan made a big show of dramatically inserting a “Damn fine coffee” into the interview with Fallon, and explained his recent recounting of the plot of David Lynch’s famously-incomprehensible Dune movie, in which MacLachlan also starred, in a string of emojis. Later, MacLachlan played a game of Password with fellow ’90s icon Michelle Pfeiffer and The Roots’ Black Thought.

The Roots, during Fallon’s interview with MacLachlan, attempted a cover of Angelo Badalamenti’s theme song to the show. A few hours later, producer Jon Hopkins also posted his faithful piano cover of “Laura Palmer’s Theme.” The world is getting ready for Twin Peaks (which premieres May 21 on Showtime). Listen to both Badalamenti covers below.