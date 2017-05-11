News \
The National Announce World Tour, Detail New Album Sleep Well Beast
The National have properly announced their seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast, which is due out September 8 on 4AD. It’s their first studio LP since 2013’s Trouble Will Find Me. They teased the project and lead single, “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness,” with a series of trailers. The tracklist and cover art for the album are below, and you can find out more salient details at 4AD’s site.
The band has also announced a sprawling world tour, lasting throughout this summer and fall, in support of the album. As per 4AD’s order page, preorders of Sleep Well Beast will come with advance access to tickets. Find those dates below as well.
Sleep Well Beast:
1. Nobody Else Will Be There
2. Day I Die
3. Walk It Back
4. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
5. Born to Beg
6. Turtleneck
7. Empire Line
8. I’ll Still Destroy You
9. Guilty Party
10. Carin at the Liquor Store
11. Dark Side of the Gym
12. Sleep Well Beast
The National
06-21 Glastonbury, England – Glastonbury Festival
08-12 Copenhagen, Denmark – HAVEN Festival
09-16 Cork, Ireland – Cork Opera House
09-17 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
09-18 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
09-20 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall
09-21 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall
09-22 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo
09-23 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo
09-25 London, England – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
09-26 London, England – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
09-27 London, England – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
09-28 London, England – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
10-05 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
10-06 New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
10-11 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
10-12 San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10-14 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
10-21 Hamburg, Germany – Elbphilharmonie
10-23-24 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
10-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
10-28 Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseum
10-30 Brussels, Belgium – Bozar
10-31 Brussels, Belgium – Bozar
11-02-04 Paris, France – Pitchfork Music Festival Paris
11-04 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
11-05 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
11-06 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
11-07 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
11-27 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11-28 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
11-29 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
12-01 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12-04 Philadelphia, PA – Verizon Hall
12-07 Montréal, Québec – Metropolis
12-08 Montréal, Québec – Metropolis
12-09 Toronto, Ontario – Sony Centre
12-10 Hamilton, Ontario – Hamilton Place Theatre
12-12 Chicago, IL – Civic Opera House
12-13 Chicago, IL – Civic Opera House