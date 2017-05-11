The National have properly announced their seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast, which is due out September 8 on 4AD. It’s their first studio LP since 2013’s Trouble Will Find Me. They teased the project and lead single, “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness,” with a series of trailers. The tracklist and cover art for the album are below, and you can find out more salient details at 4AD’s site.

The band has also announced a sprawling world tour, lasting throughout this summer and fall, in support of the album. As per 4AD’s order page, preorders of Sleep Well Beast will come with advance access to tickets. Find those dates below as well.

Sleep Well Beast:

1. Nobody Else Will Be There

2. Day I Die

3. Walk It Back

4. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

5. Born to Beg

6. Turtleneck

7. Empire Line

8. I’ll Still Destroy You

9. Guilty Party

10. Carin at the Liquor Store

11. Dark Side of the Gym

12. Sleep Well Beast

The National

06-21 Glastonbury, England – Glastonbury Festival

08-12 Copenhagen, Denmark – HAVEN Festival

09-16 Cork, Ireland – Cork Opera House

09-17 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

09-18 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

09-20 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

09-21 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

09-22 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo

09-23 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo

09-25 London, England – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

09-26 London, England – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

09-27 London, England – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

09-28 London, England – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

10-05 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

10-06 New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

10-11 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10-12 San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10-14 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

10-21 Hamburg, Germany – Elbphilharmonie

10-23-24 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

10-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

10-28 Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseum

10-30 Brussels, Belgium – Bozar

10-31 Brussels, Belgium – Bozar

11-02-04 Paris, France – Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11-04 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

11-05 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

11-06 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

11-07 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

11-27 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11-28 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11-29 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

12-01 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12-04 Philadelphia, PA – Verizon Hall

12-07 Montréal, Québec – Metropolis

12-08 Montréal, Québec – Metropolis

12-09 Toronto, Ontario – Sony Centre

12-10 Hamilton, Ontario – Hamilton Place Theatre

12-12 Chicago, IL – Civic Opera House

12-13 Chicago, IL – Civic Opera House