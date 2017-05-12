Listen to Unreleased Prince Songs “Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden” From Purple Rain Reissue

The deluxe reissue of Purple Rain is going to be a must-listen; there’s no question. Today, a new unreleased song from the compilation, which is due out June 23 via NPG/Warner Bros., was released: a live medley of “Our Destiny” and “Roadhouse Garden,” two songs Prince often played live during the Purple Rain period. The Revolution’s Lisa Coleman is the featured vocalist on the sprawling “Our Destiny,” where Prince resumes lead duties for the spare, hypnotic new-wave-funk of “Roadhouse Garden.”

Though these songs were recorded in 1984, they sound like they could have easily been recorded today; they also don’t sound remotely like live recordings. These pristinely-mastered recordings follow hot on the heels of “Electric Intercourse,” another lost studio recording of an old live favorite from the reissue, which was released last month. Listen below. [Pitchfork]