Banks & Steelz – “Who Needs the World”

Banks & Steelz—a.k.a. Interpol’s Paul Banks and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA—have never really quite connected on any of the music they released since their team-up last year. Listening to them as been akin to accidentally playing two YouTube streams on separate tabs. Their new song “Who Needs The World” is an ironically named track about global warming that features RZA in his most plainspoken raps and Banks stumbling on guitar.

Listen to “Who Needs the World” below.