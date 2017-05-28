Musicians Remember Gregg Allman

Saturday afternoon, May 27, the passing of Southern rock virtuoso Gregg Allman was announced to the world. He was 69, and had struggled for years with health issues, including a hepatitis C diagnosis and a liver transplant. A statement on his website said he passed away “peacefully” in his Savannah, Georgia home.

It is with deep sadness we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home pic.twitter.com/8g0pAT3kky — Allman Brothers Band (@allmanbrothers) May 27, 2017

As news of the death spread throughout the music and entertainment world, friends, colleagues, journalists, and admirers paid tribute to the founder of The Allman Brothers Band. His ex-wife, Cher, was among the many to post remembrances to the hard-living rocker. Dozens of others across the spectrum of performers added their thoughts and memorials. Read on below.

https://twitter.com/cher/status/868557237412810752

He showed me his tattoos… his voice…. his soul. #GreggAllman pic.twitter.com/pGhgyhjcMV — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 27, 2017

Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶🎵☮️🌺🌹 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/SherylCrow/status/868583354026913792

My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 27, 2017

So sad to hear Gregg Allman passed away I admire him so much & had the honour of jamming wth him recently. A gentle soul with so much soul. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 27, 2017

I'm so very saddened to hear of the passing of rock & blues legend Gregg Allman. He was such a huge influence on me. https://t.co/rSbHdmj5yp — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 27, 2017

So sad to hear about Gregg Allman passing – a great musician. Love & Mercy, Brian — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/sebastianbach/status/868559103857016832

Eternal love and life to Gregg Allman. 🌹 RIP 🌹 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 27, 2017

Thank you @GreggAllman… for the inspiration, and for those many holy nights on stage. pic.twitter.com/FV6Qn5zXeE — Cameron Crowe (@CameronCrowe) May 27, 2017

rip gregg allman — el-p (@therealelp) May 27, 2017

Goodbye, Brother Gregg. When @amandashires was pregnant, @GreggAllman pointed at her belly and said "It's gonna be a girl. I'm never wrong." — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 27, 2017

Thank you @GreggAllman for touching our souls with your music. pic.twitter.com/YzF8lpShaT — Rock Hall (@rockhall) May 28, 2017

Gregg Allman… very sad day for rock 'n' roll… a great singer and writer. He could flat out sing. His music will live on! – Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) May 27, 2017

Saddened to learn that the great musician Gregg Allman has passed. Had a good time interviewing him at length, learned a lot. #RIPGregg — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 27, 2017

Just got the word

Greg Allman has passed away

Rest in peace brother

You were the best

Dixie had

You will be missed — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 27, 2017

It's all just too much. #GreggAllman Rest In Peace Midnight Rider pic.twitter.com/h3sWHTEXzN — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) May 27, 2017

What a legacy @GreggAllman leaves behind. Jam on in the great hereafter. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) May 27, 2017

RIP @GreggAllman another great voice gone. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 28, 2017

RIP Gregg Allman, what a voice… Listening to Allman Brothers "Live at Fillmore East," a record that never gets old. — James Valentine (@jamesbvalentine) May 27, 2017

thanks for your life, Gregg Allman. pick up your gear and gypsy roll on. — rob sheffield (@robsheff) May 27, 2017

In addition, several of Allman’s bandmates posted tributes to him on Facebook.

Dickey Betts, founding member of The Allman Brothers Band:

It’s too soon to properly process this. I’m so glad I was able to have a couple good talks with him before he passed. In fact I was about to call him to check and see how he was when I got the call. It’s a very sad thing. I, along with the entire Great Southern family, pass along my deepest sympathies to Gregg’s family, friends, and fans.

Warren Haynes, longtime guitarist for The Allman Brothers Band:

RIP Gregg Allman – I am at a loss for words. I was moved by Gregg’s voice when I first heard the Allman Brothers Band in 1969. I was nine years old. I had not even picked up a guitar yet but thanks to my to older brothers I had been exposed to a lot of great soul music with the best singers in the world. But this was something different. This music was making a deep emotional connection with me even though it was too complex for me to really understand. Somehow, though, it had this “common man” quality that allowed that music to connect with people on so many different levels without analyzing the ingredients that went into it-soul, blues, rock, country, jazz-all mixed together in a way no one had ever done before. And on top of it all was this beautiful voice that could be soothing, terrifying, mellow, angry, and amazingly natural and soulful all at the same time-and instantly captivating. It drew me in. It drew us all in. Over the next few years I would begin to play guitar as everyone of my music loving friends became Allman Brothers’ freaks. That music spoke to anyone who heard it but in the South it resonated with us. It spoke volumes. It brought a voice to people like myself in the midst of some confusing, ever-changing times. Here was this group of Southern hippies with an integrated band coming out of the Deepest South with equally deep music on the heels of some extremely deep changes. We didn’t realize how heavy that was at the time but we sure realized how heavy the music was. Every guitar player in every Southern town was listening to the Live at Fillmore East record and worshipping at the altar of Duane Allman and Dickey Betts. But the icing on the cake was always Gregg’s voice. That’s what separated the ABB from being a band that only connected with music freaks. Women whom previously had only listened to the radio would tolerate the long jams to get to the parts where Gregg melted their souls with that angelic voice. It turned casual music fans into fanatical fans who were discovering a new multi-dimensional music that a few years prior wasn’t even in existence. And it was all due to Gregg’s voice-and the songs. He wrote these amazing songs that were as natural as his voice was. The words and melodies felt so perfectly unpretentious and, when delivered by him, made an emotional connection that only happens when music is genuine and honest. I learned an enormous amount about singing and songwriting from him-most of it before we ever met. I am truly honored to have been fortunate enough to have written many songs with him and equally honored to have traveled the world with him while making the best music the world has ever known. I will never, ever take that for granted. And on top of all that-he was my dear friend. My fondest memories will always be of Gregg, myself, and Allen Woody sharing a tour bus together-listening to great music and laughing our asses off mile after mile. Traveling- like life- is so much better when you’ve got friends to share the experience with. I’ve lost too many lately and this one is gonna be hard to get past. There is some comfort in knowing that millions of people all over the world feel the same way. I love you Gregory – WH

