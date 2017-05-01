Culture \
Made in America 2017 Lineup: J. Cole, the Chainsmokers, Migos, Solange and More
Jay Z’s Made in America festival has announced the lineup for its 2017 edition, which takes place September 2-3 in Philadelphia. J. Cole and the Chainsmokers will co-headline with Hov himself. Migos, Solange, Run the Jewels, Little Jewels, 21 Savage, Sampha, Pusha T, Kelela, Stormzy, and more will also perform. Find the full line up and poster below.
Lineup for @Budweiser #MadeInAmerica 2017 is here! @TIDALHiFi pre-sale starts at 2PM EST. https://t.co/N7f1d8VQC9 pic.twitter.com/AHkJAlzxWY
— Budweiser MIA Fest (@MIAFestival) May 1, 2017