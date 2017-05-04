Stream Mac DeMarco’s New Album This Old Dog

So far this year, Mac DeMarco has covered Limp Bizkit in concert, eaten hot wings on camera, and put his bandmate’s faces on billboards, all while remaining the chillest, grossest, most absolute down-to-earth motherfucker on the planet. Tonight, the Canadian prankster has returned with the new full-length album This Old Dog, his fifth in the last five years.

The album grapples with growing old and facing change, turning the chill persona of his youth into a different sort of saccharine bliss. Give it a listen below and check out our review of the standout record.