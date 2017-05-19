Stream Linkin Park’s New Album One More Light

Linkin Park is back with its seventh studio album, One More Light. The follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party features collaborations with Pusha T and Kiiara, resulting in the album’s first two singles. “Heavy,” which features the latter artist, was actually much better than you’d expect. And “Good Goodbye” brought us a new verse from Virginia’s finest, which is always welcomed.

If any of these efforts offend you and you’re longing for the days of Hybrid Theory, Chester Bennington would tell you to “move the fuck on.” Who could blame him? That album is older than the majority of kids currently in high school.

Stream One More Light below.