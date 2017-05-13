KRS-One Apologizes for Paying Tribute to Wrong Beastie Boy

Earlier this week, KRS-One released a song called “Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven” that paid tribute to deceased rap stars like J Dilla, Nate Dogg, the Notorious B.I.G., Phife Dawg, and the Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock. “Like a late fog in the mist/ I see King Ad-Rock/ And rest in peace Nate Dogg/Their names and their natures will last,” he rapped. The only problem is Ad Rock is still alive; it was his Beastie Boy bandmate, Adam “MCA” Yauch, who died from cancer in 2012.

The rap legend issued a statement this morning, apologizing for the mix-up and vowing to re-record “Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven” to add the correct Beastie Boy.

“I mistakably paid respect and condolences to the wrong Beastie Boy member King Ad-Rock when it should have been MCA,” he wrote. “In light of this, I am redoing the song ‘Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven’ and I am pulling the original version off of my digital release. Historical accuracy is extremely important to me, so I accept all responsibility for this error.”

Read the full statement below.