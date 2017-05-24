New Music \
Caribou Releases New Daphni Track “Face to Face”
For the last five or six years, alongside the dance-indebted kraut and psych-pop he makes under his main alias Caribou, Dan Snaith has released a string of straight-up club anthems as Daphni. In 2012, he collected Daphni tracks he’d conceived as DJ tools and standalone singles into a surprisingly coherent album called Jiaolong. Today, he announces the followup, which doubles as the latest entry in the fabriclive series of releases from the hallowed London nightclub Fabric.
Traditionally, fabriclive releases are DJ mixes, maybe with a handful of new original material from whomever’s doing the mixing sprinkled in. But Snaith’s fabriclive 93 sounds more like a proper album, with 23 unreleased Daphni tracks and four edits of material by other artists.
As a first taste of the record, Snaith also released opener “Face to Face,” a groovy minimal tune built on organic-sounding drums and bass. Hear it below, and see the rest of the tracklist via Pitchfork after that. Fabriclive 93 is out July 21.
Daphni – fabriclive 93 tracklist
01 Daphni – Face to Face
02 Daphni – Xing Tian
03 Daphni – Carry On
04 Jamire Williams – FUTURISM (Daphni Edit)
05 Daphni – Poly
06 Daphni – Ten Thousand
07 Daphni – Medellin
08 Daphni – Hey Drum
09 Luther Davis Group – You Can Be A Star (Daphni Edit)
10 Daphni – Try
11 Daphni – Vikram
12 Pheeroan Ak Laff – 3 In 1 (Daphni Edit)
13 Daphni – Listen Up
14 Daphni – Tin
15 Daphni – Moshi
16 Daphni – Strange Bird
17 Container – Dissolve (Daphni Edit)
18 Daphni – Joli Mai
19 Daphni – Nocturne
20 Daphni – So It Seems
21 Daphni – Screaming Man Baby
22 Daphni – vs
23 Daphni – The Truth
24 Daphni – 406.42 ppm
25 Daphni – Always There
26 Daphni – Fly Away
27 Daphni – Life’s What You Make It