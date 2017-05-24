Caribou Releases New Daphni Track “Face to Face”

For the last five or six years, alongside the dance-indebted kraut and psych-pop he makes under his main alias Caribou, Dan Snaith has released a string of straight-up club anthems as Daphni. In 2012, he collected Daphni tracks he’d conceived as DJ tools and standalone singles into a surprisingly coherent album called Jiaolong. Today, he announces the followup, which doubles as the latest entry in the fabriclive series of releases from the hallowed London nightclub Fabric.

Traditionally, fabriclive releases are DJ mixes, maybe with a handful of new original material from whomever’s doing the mixing sprinkled in. But Snaith’s fabriclive 93 sounds more like a proper album, with 23 unreleased Daphni tracks and four edits of material by other artists.

As a first taste of the record, Snaith also released opener “Face to Face,” a groovy minimal tune built on organic-sounding drums and bass. Hear it below, and see the rest of the tracklist via Pitchfork after that. Fabriclive 93 is out July 21.

<a href="http://caribouband.bandcamp.com/track/face-to-face" target="_blank">Face to Face by Daphni</a> Daphni – fabriclive 93 tracklist

01 Daphni – Face to Face

02 Daphni – Xing Tian

03 Daphni – Carry On

04 Jamire Williams – FUTURISM (Daphni Edit)

05 Daphni – Poly

06 Daphni – Ten Thousand

07 Daphni – Medellin

08 Daphni – Hey Drum

09 Luther Davis Group – You Can Be A Star (Daphni Edit)

10 Daphni – Try

11 Daphni – Vikram

12 Pheeroan Ak Laff – 3 In 1 (Daphni Edit)

13 Daphni – Listen Up

14 Daphni – Tin

15 Daphni – Moshi

16 Daphni – Strange Bird

17 Container – Dissolve (Daphni Edit)

18 Daphni – Joli Mai

19 Daphni – Nocturne

20 Daphni – So It Seems

21 Daphni – Screaming Man Baby

22 Daphni – vs

23 Daphni – The Truth

24 Daphni – 406.42 ppm

25 Daphni – Always There

26 Daphni – Fly Away

27 Daphni – Life’s What You Make It