Video: Cloud Nothings – “Enter Entirely”

Following the recent release of their fourth album Life Without Sound, garage-rock mainstays Cloud Nothings have shared a new video. The last song on the nine-track LP, “Enter Entirely” swamps listeners in a massive wave of sound, with scrappy power-chords and a punchy, fuzz-drenched chorus rattling through the track’s dusty lofi mix. Directed by John Elliott, the video spins shots of forests and mountains into an electric blur of color. Check out the video below and revisit our recent interview with frontman Dylan Baldi.