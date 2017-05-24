Chuck Berry – “Lady B. Goode”

CHUCK, Chuck Berry’s posthumous album and first studio release in nearly 40 years, is out on June 9. After sharing a video for “Big Boys” and audio of “Wonderful Woman”–two other quintessentially Berry-esque tracks–Berry’s team has released a direct followup to his biggest hit. “Lady B. Goode,” from the perspective of a rock star’s wife as he rises in fame, borrows heavily from 1958’s “Johnny B. Goode” both in structure, riffs, and lyrics (the new story is still set “down in Louisiana, [right there] in New Orleans”). But that was always commonplace in early rock’n’roll, and it’s always nice to hear Berry’s signature tics in action. Listen below.

[Stereogum]