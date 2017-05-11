Cende – “Don’t Want To”

After two terrific singles (one of which featured Frankie Cosmos’ Greta Kline), Cende have released new song “Don’t Want To.” With all the scrappy, fast-paced thunder of their EP, the band bolt through a minute and a half of bellowing guitar rock that finally calls to mind the high-energy bliss of Marked Men’s Fix My Brain. Lyrically, the track searches for optimism in the darkest moments, struggling after being let down one too many times. “All I want is in my head / Laid it down with all the rest / On and on as if,” sings Wisch, closing with a sardonic “as if” that masks a deeper uncertainty.

Their debut album #1 Hit Single is out May 26 via Double Double Whammy. Check out the single below and catch them on tour with (Sandy) Alex G and Japanese Breakfast later next month.

Cende:

5/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

6/2: Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

6/3: Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

6/4: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

6/6: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)

6/7: Orlando, FL @ The Social

6/9: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

6/10: Austin, TX @ The Parish

6/11: Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

6/13: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

6/15: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

6/16: San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

6/17: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

6/18: San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

6/20: Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

6/21: Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

6/22: Portland, OR @ Holocene

6/24: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

6/25: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

6/27: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

6/28: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

6/29: Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness

6/30: Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

7/1: Detroit, MI @ El Club

7/2: Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

7/4: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

7/5: Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

7/6: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

7/7: New York,NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/8: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

* Free Record Release Show w/ Peaer and Fits