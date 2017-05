Bleachers’ latest single is called “Everybody Lost Somebody,” and true to form, it features Jack Antonoff’s arena-sized synth pop and lots of window dressing—although, by comparison to earlier singles “Don’t Take the Money” and the Carly Rae Jepsen-featuring “Hate That You Know Me,” it’s almost subdued.

“Everybody Lost Somebody” appears on Bleachers’ forthcoming album Gone Now, out June 2. Listen below.