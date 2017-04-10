Led Zeppelin Soundtrack First Trailer for the Busy New Thor Movie

Another summer brings another slate of Marvel movies: Today, we have the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, the third movie in the Thor franchise and one of three Marvel-centric flicks set for release this year. (Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 being the others.) Thor: Ragnarok appears to lean hard on the universe interconnectivity that’s been the hallmark of the Marvel movies: There’s references to Guardians of the Galaxy, an appearance from the Hulk, and an apparent role for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, too. A barely recognizable Cate Blanchett is the villain here, leaning hard into a Lady-Galadriel-but-goth vibe. Oh, and the whole thing is soundtracked by Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song”—the original, not a Trent Reznor-type cover—which is a handy way to cement the whole “this is a movie about the hammer of the gods and Valhalla and the ice and snow” thing that, to date, has been a consistent feature of the ostensibly-based-on-Norse-mythology Thor movies.

Watch it below.