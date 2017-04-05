Watch the xx’s Short Film From Their Night + Day Festival in London

In March, the xx hosted their very own Night + Day festival in Brixton, a district south of London, which featured a handful of acclaimed guests, including Robyn and Sampha. They have now released a 21-minute film depicting their 8-day residency in Brixton around the festival. The film takes viewers behind the scenes of discussions, radio shows, and film screenings that were staged around south London at the time, and concludes with a performance of their single “Hold On.”

Directed by Londoners Tayo Rapoport and Josh Renaut, the Night + Day Brixton film was clearly a homegrown project. The festival also fundraised for local charities Raw Material, an organization developing new talent in music and media, and Brixton Green, a housing initiative.

Watch it below.