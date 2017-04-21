Here’s What Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and Donald Trump Talked About at the White House

Yesterday, we found out that Sarah Palin invited Ted Nugent and Kid Rock as her guests to the White House, where the group visited with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Thanks to the New York Times, we know what they talked about. In an interview with the Times, Nugent said their discussion covered “health, fitness, food, rock ’n’ roll, Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley, secure borders, the history of the United States, guns, bullets, bows and arrows, North Korea, Russia,” as well as a half-dozen other topics. If you want to know what hell is like, imagine Trump’s brain trying to pivot from Bo Diddley to bow and arrows to foreign policy in a single breath.

“It was like a family reunion,” Nugent said. “None of us expected this. He showed us the bed in the Lincoln Bedroom and explained how that was where the president’s son died. He knew the designer of the chairs. He showed us the bulletproof glass.” Nugent also said the group was asked to flip their middle fingers while standing in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton, but that he declined.

Does this make Ted Nugent a gentleman? No, of course not. When asked whether he regretted calling Obama a “mongrel” (amongst other things), Nugent, a man who once became the legal guardian of a 17-year-old in order to have sex with her, stood behind his words: “No! I will never apologize for calling out evil people.”