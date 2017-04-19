Jawbreaker Reunites for Riot Fest 2017, Additional Acts Include Nine Inch Nails, Queen of the Stone Age, and More

Huge news for emo and pop-punk fans: Bay Area icons Jawbreaker are reuniting after a 21-year-absence from live performance. The band, who were active from the late ’80s to the mid-’90s, will appear at the 2017 Riot Fest festival in Chicago. According to a release from the festival, the reunion is so far exclusive to the festival.

Jawbreaker will be headlining Riot Fest along with Nine Inch Nails and Queens of the Stone Age. Paramore, New Order, and M.I.A. are also among the high-profile performers. The festival will take place from September 15 to 17; tickets go on sale today at noon CST. Find the full lineup in a poster below.