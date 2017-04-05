Pepsi Pulls Disastrous Kendall Jenner Commercial

Pepsi has been lambasted on social media over the last 12 hours ever since it posted an advertisement that implied police violence can be solved with Kendall Jenner and a can of soda. This afternoon, the company decided to pull the video. The official YouTube page that once housed the ad now returns a lonely gray box.

Last night, Pepsi released a statement defending the ad, stating it “depicts various groups of people embracing a spontaneous moment, and showcasing Pepsi’s brand rallying cry to ‘Live For Now,’ in an exploration of what that truly means to live life unbounded, unfiltered and uninhibited.” The company did an about face this afternoon and apologized in another statement.

Please think of Kendall Jenner during this trying time.