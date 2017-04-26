Palm’s “Walkie Talkie” is a Dizzying Dispatch From One of the Most Exciting Bands in Rock

Anyone who thinks indie rock has gotten stale and boring in 2017 just hasn’t heard Palm yet. It’s difficult to apply a simple label to the Philly-via-Hudson quartet’s knotty and intricate songs without indulging in some seemingly contradictory genre-mashing. Proggy punk? Catchy noise? Mathy pop? Palm’s live shows are thrilling, and their 2015 debut full-length Trading Basics was an underrated stunner, the kind of record that lesser bands have spent the last two years trying to catch up with. For their new EP Shadow Expert, Palm have signed with the stalwart indie label Carpark, and today they’ve released “Walkie Talkie,” the first listen, via NPR. With their signature rolling rhythms and pointillistic twin-guitar sound, plus dueling lead vocals from guitarist-vocalists Eve Alpert and Kasra Kurt, it’s as good an introduction as any to one of the most exciting bands currently working. Hear “Walkie Talkie” below and see Palm’s just-announced tour dates after that. Shadow Experts arrives June 16 via Carpark.

Tour Dates

6/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

6/24 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

7/05 – Cleveland, Oh – Mahall’s

7/06 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

7/07 – Madison, WI – The Frequency

7/08 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

7/11 – Seattle, WA – Timbre Room

7/12 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

7/14 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall

7/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater

7/16 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

7/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

7/19 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

7/20 – Dallas, TX – Double Wide

7/21 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

7/22 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

7/23 – Asheville, NC – The Mothlight

7/24 – Durham, NC – The Pinhook

7/25 – Richmond, VA – Strange Matter

7/26 – Washington, DC – DC9

7/27 – Kingston, NY – BSP Hall

7/28 – Allston, MA – Great Scott

7/29 – Providence, RI – AS220