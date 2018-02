Philly art-rockers Palm have released their new album Rock Island. The release follows their 2015 breakout Trading Basics, as well as their excellent Shadow Expert EP last year. So far, we’ve heard “Pearly,” “Dog Milk,” and “Composite,” a jagged collision of stuttering time signatures, off-beat harmonies, and lots and lots of effect pedals. Listen to the full album below and revisit our interview with the exciting band last year.