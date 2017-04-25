Watch the First English-Language Trailer for Starlight, a French Art Film Starring Iggy Pop

The first English-language trailer for Starlight, a film by French director Sophie Blondy co-starring Iggy Pop and Denis Lavant (Holy Motors, Beau Travail), has just been released in advance of the film’s release on-demand and on Blu-Ray. The French film (originally titled L’étoile du jour) never had a United States theatrical run and has languished in relative obscurity since its festival-based release in 2013.

In the ensemble-cast film, Iggy plays an angel-like figure who watches over a mysterious, grotesque circus–all lust, greed, and violence behind-the-scenes–situated on the banks of the North Sea. Think of a French art-film amalgam of Wings of Desire and Freaks (or Carnivale) and maybe you have a bit of the picture. Watch the new trailer below, and look for the on-demand/Blu-Ray release on May 9.

[Rolling Stone]