Frank Ocean – “Biking” ft. Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator

Frank Ocean is still steadily putting out music, a change-up from his glacial release pace between 2012’s Channel Orange and last year’s Blonde. Last night, the singer brought two of his best-known collaborators, Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator, for his new song “Biking,” a nocturnal number that rides off acoustics and piano balladry. “Biking,” like “Chanel” before it, premiered on another surprise Friday night episode of Ocean’s Beats 1 show, blondedRADIO.

Tyler and Ocean, of course, go back to the Odd Future days. Jay Z—who grabbed Ocean features on his last two projects, Magna Carta Holy Grail and Watch the Throne—previously lambasted the state of radio during his appearance on the first episode of Blonded. Listen to the latest Blonded episode here “Biking” starts at the 1:35:25 mark.