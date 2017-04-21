Big Boi – “Kill Jill” ft. Killer Mike and Jeezy

Last night, Big Boi followed up the Adam Levine-featuring “Mic Jack” with eastern flavored “Kill Jill.” The new song features fellow Atlantan stars Jeezy and Killer Mike, whose affiliation with Big Boi goes back to OutKast’s Stankonia. The man born Michael Render has grown into a star since then, and he takes over the track in his lead verse. Big Boi throws in a Bill Cosby reference (“They say Cosby gave ‘em roofies, now who knows what the truth is?”) while Jeezy sticks to hook duty. Listen to “Kill Jill” below.