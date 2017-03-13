News \
The Shins Extend World Tour
In light of their newly released album Heartworms, The Shins have added more shows to their world tour in the US, the UK, Canada, Denmark and Germany. The band will be playing live through the end of August. There is also an opportunity for fans to enter a competition to win the band’s first tour bus by submitting a cover recording of a song from the new album.
Check out the extended tour dates below.
The Shins:
03-14 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
03-15 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
03-25 Glasgow, Scotland – 6 Music Festival at O2 Academy
03-28 Paris, France – Le Trianon
03-29 London, England – Apollo Hammersmith
03-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
03-31 Zurich, Switzerland – M4Music Festival
04-20 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
04-21 Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt University
04-22-23 North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival
05-12 Atlanta, GA – Centennial Olympic Park
05-13 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05-14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival
05-16 Norfolk, VA – The Norva
05-17 Richmond, VA – The National
05-19 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
05-20 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Hotel & Casino
05-21 Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Center for the Arts
05-23 Edmonton, Alberta – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05-24 Calgary, Alberta – MacEwan Hall
05-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05-28 George, WA – Sasquatch
05-29 Boise, ID – Summerfield at Memorial Stadium
06-01 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
06-02 Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival
06-03 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
06-04 Houston, TX – Free Press Summer Festival
06-15 Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park Bandshell
06-16 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point
06-17 Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang
06-18 Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival
06-21 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield
06-22 Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre
06-23 Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea
07-06-09 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Winnipeg Folk Fest
07-11 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapid Theatre
07-28 Oro-Medonte, Ontario – Wayhome Music & Arts Festival
07-29 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
07-30 Burlington, VT – Lake Champlain Maritime Festival
08-01 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
08-02 Boston, MA – House of Blues
08-04-06 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga
08-13 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
08-14 Hamburg, Germany – Grobe Freiheit
08-15 Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus
08-16 Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall
08-17-20 Brecon, Wales – Green Man Festival
08-22 Manchester, England – Academy
08-23 Nottingham, England – Rock City
Stream Heartworms below.