The Shins Extend World Tour

In light of their newly released album Heartworms, The Shins have added more shows to their world tour in the US, the UK, Canada, Denmark and Germany. The band will be playing live through the end of August. There is also an opportunity for fans to enter a competition to win the band’s first tour bus by submitting a cover recording of a song from the new album.

Check out the extended tour dates below.

The Shins:

03-14 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

03-15 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

03-25 Glasgow, Scotland – 6 Music Festival at O2 Academy

03-28 Paris, France – Le Trianon

03-29 London, England – Apollo Hammersmith

03-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

03-31 Zurich, Switzerland – M4Music Festival

04-20 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

04-21 Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt University

04-22-23 North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

05-12 Atlanta, GA – Centennial Olympic Park

05-13 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

05-14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05-16 Norfolk, VA – The Norva

05-17 Richmond, VA – The National

05-19 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

05-20 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Hotel & Casino

05-21 Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Center for the Arts

05-23 Edmonton, Alberta – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05-24 Calgary, Alberta – MacEwan Hall

05-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05-28 George, WA – Sasquatch

05-29 Boise, ID – Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

06-01 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

06-02 Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival

06-03 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

06-04 Houston, TX – Free Press Summer Festival

06-15 Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park Bandshell

06-16 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

06-17 Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang

06-18 Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

06-21 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

06-22 Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre

06-23 Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

07-06-09 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Winnipeg Folk Fest

07-11 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapid Theatre

07-28 Oro-Medonte, Ontario – Wayhome Music & Arts Festival

07-29 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

07-30 Burlington, VT – Lake Champlain Maritime Festival

08-01 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

08-02 Boston, MA – House of Blues

08-04-06 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga

08-13 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

08-14 Hamburg, Germany – Grobe Freiheit

08-15 Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus

08-16 Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

08-17-20 Brecon, Wales – Green Man Festival

08-22 Manchester, England – Academy

08-23 Nottingham, England – Rock City

Stream Heartworms below.