Innovative Atlanta metal outfit and former Game of Thrones bit players Mastodon’s seventh album Emperor of Sand will be out on March 31, and the band has already released two singles from it, “Show Yourself” and “Sultan’s Curse.” Today, they loosed another intricate, crushing anthem from the LP, “Andromeda.” Allow yourself to be transported by the ferocious riffs, disorienting shifts in meter, and various wails and screams; listen below.