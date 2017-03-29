Explosions in the Sky Announce Tour, Share New “The Ecstatics” Video

Post-rock four-piece Explosions in the Sky have returned with a video for the single “The Ecstatics” from last year’s The Wilderness. In the wake of the album’s release last March, the band set out on on some extensive touring, with dates at festivals like Glastonbury, Basilica SoundScape, and Sound on Sound. Today, they’ve announced some new tour dates.

Directed by Hayley Morris, the video stitches stop-motion stills into a flowing collage of plants and sealife as waves ripple through the clip. Watch the video and check out the tour dates below.

Explosions in the Sky:

4-06 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

4-07 Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre

4-08 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen

4-09 Birmingham, AL – Iron City

4-10 Tallahassee, FL – The Moon

4-12 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

4-13 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

4-14 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

4-15 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

4-16 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

4-18 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

4-19 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

4-20 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

4-21 Providence, RI – Lupo’s

4-22 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

4-23 Toronto, TN – Rebel

4-25 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

4-26 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

4-27 Grand Rapids, MI – Covenant Fine Art Center

4-28 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

4-29 Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater