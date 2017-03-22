Culture \
Death Note’s Live Action Remake Is Looking Like Bad News
Whiter hasn’t meant better for live action anime adaptions, but studios nevertheless continue. Fans will soon have Netflix’s live action Death Note, which released its first trailer today.
The minute-long preview at least ensures the original’s premise is intact: A high schooler develops a God complex after coming across a notebook that kills whoever’s name is written on it. There’s the emo chicken scratch font, brooding stares to convince you that this is very serious business, and that dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun soundtrack that sounds like a budget version of Creed’s “My Sacrifice.” Watch it below—or rather, re-watch the original series on Netflix.