Dave Chappelle Talks ISIS and Meeting O.J. Simpson in New Trailer for Netflix Special

On March 21, Netflix will release two Dave Chappelle stand-up specials, his first since 2004: Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin (filmed in March 2016 at Los Angeles’ Palladium) and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas (filmed in April 2015 at Austin’s Moody Theater). After dropping a teaser earlier this month, Netflix has released a longer trailer. In it, Chappelle talks about the #1 killer of African-Americans (it’s not police brutality), ISIS, and a tense meeting with O.J. Simpson. Watch the preview—soundtracked by A Tribe Called Quest’s “We the People”—below.