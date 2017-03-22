New Music: Chuck Berry – “Big Boys”

Chuck Berry was working on his first studio album in almost 40 years before he passed away at the age of 90 last weekend. That project, titled Chuck, will come out on June 16. Today sees the release of the album’s first single “Big Boys,” which features blues revivalist Nathaniel Rateliff and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello as well the legend’s signature bendy riffs and storytelling. Listen to the posthumous release and see the track list below.

Chuck track list:

1. “Wonderful Woman”

2. “Big Boys”

3. “You Go to My Head”

4. “3/4 Time (Enchiladas)”

5. “Darlin'”

6. “Lady B. Goode”

7. “She Still Loves You”

8. “Jamaica Moon”

9. “Dutchman”

10. “Eyes of Man”