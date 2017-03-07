New Music: Charli XCX – “Pull Up” (ft. MØ), “Dreamer,” and “Lipgloss” (ft. CupcakKe)

Charli XCX has premiered three new songs from her newly announced pre-album mixtape, Number 1 Angel: “Pull Up,” featuring MØ, “Dreamer,” and “Lipgloss,” featuring up-and-coming Chicago rapper CupcakKe.

The tracks debuted on MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1 show this afternoon. In the accompanying interview, Charli says Number 1 Angel was co-produced with several frequent PC Music collaborators, including A.G. Cook, SOPHIE, and Danny L Harle. She also says that that her next full-length album has been “kinda finished for a while,” and of the three new songs, the album is stylistically most similar to “Pull Up.”

Hear the three new songs via BBC Radio 1 below. “Pull Up” begins at 3:50, “Dreamer” at 9:18, and “Lipgloss” at 16:25. The 10-track-long Number 1 Angel is out this Friday, March 10—find the album art below.