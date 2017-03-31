Chance the Rapper Establishes “New Chance” Fund for Arts Education in Chicago Public Schools

Chance the Rapper just held a press conference dealing with his charitable work on behalf of the Chicago Public School system. It was broadcast live via his social media accounts, and held at Paul Robeson High School in Englewood, Chicago. Surrounded by students and teachers, Chance read a prepared speech, and announced that he is establishing the New Chance Arts and Literacy fund for charitable donations to CPS, which will bring resources for arts educations to underfunded schools in the city

“As an artist and an after school teacher, I know the arts are essential,” Chance explained. Chance explained that he had partnered with Ingenuity, a local non-profit, to identify which schools are most in need of resources using data collection.

Chance also announced that the Chicago Bulls had matched the donation of $1 million he made to CPS earlier this month. He also read off a short list of friends who had made additional donations, including Scooter Braun and Hannibal Buress, to help Chance reach a full $2.2 million in donations to the CPS. He then announced the 12 Chicago schools that will specifically be benefiting from the money he had raised this Friday. Each school is receiving $10,000 donations from Chance’s fund; 10 have already recieved $10,000. Chance’s non-profit will be matching $100,000 donations from wealthy donors with additional contributions of $10,000.

You can watch the Periscope archive of Chance’s speech below.