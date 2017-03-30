New Video: A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation”

A Tribe Called Quest has dropped the video for We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service standout “Dis Generation,” the second video to arrive from the album after “We the People.” The clip, directed by Atlanta’s Hiro Murai, is a visual interpretation of the song’s theme. Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Busta Rhymes, and Jarobi are seen enjoying themselves amongst younger adults who appear frozen in time. Watch the video below, and read an interview with Q-Tip about it at Noisey.