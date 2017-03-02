New Music: 2 Chainz – “Smartphone” and “It’s a Vibe” ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jhene Aiko

After his new single “It’s A Vibe” leaked yesterday, ATL titan 2 Chainz decided to capitalize on the attention and release two new songs from his impending album Pretty Girls Love Trap Music. Stylish trap creeper “Smartphone” finds Chainz in his element, prankishly flipping Migos flows and murmuring a sticky monotone chorus recalling classic-era Gucci Mane. “It’s a Vibe” is a very different kind of affair: a piece of swanky mid-tempo R&B punctuated with some throwback palm-muted guitar and a kernel of a melodic lick passed around by Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jhene Aiko.

Pretty Girls Love Trap Music is likely due out April 7. Listen to the new singles below, and revisit 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane’s masterful, choir-backed performance of “Good Drink” on Fallon last week here.