New Music: Ride – “Charm Assault” and “Home Is a Feeling” [UPDATE]

The reunited Ride return today with a new song, “Charm Assault.” It’s the first single from an as-yet-unnannounced new album, and the first new music from Ride in 20 years—their previous album was 1996’s Tarantula.

In an accompanying statement, Ride’s Andy Bell (also formerly of Oasis and Beady Eye) noted that the song was inspired by anger at British politicians:

“Charm Assault” is a pretty straightforward expression of frustration and disgust at the people who currently run our country. The tour in 2015 was a good way of reminding us what we were good at in the first place and “Charm Assault” feels like a natural continuation from our peak. When we started writing together again we tried to imagine we’d kept on making music all this time, and this was just the latest one.

The title of Ride’s new album is not yet public, but it’s due out this summer from Wichita Recordings. Hear “Charm Assault” below.

Update, February 22: Today, Ride have shared another new song, the spacey “Home Is a Feeling.” Find it below, too.