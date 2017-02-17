New Music: Stream Fog Lake’s New Album Dragonchaser

As Fog Lake, Aaron Powell writes downtempo ballads drenched in forlorn remembrance. With a sluggish drawl somewhere between Alex G and Bradford Cox, Powell spills out heavy verses of heartbreak and self-doubt as dusty guitars and bottomed-out synths scrape against the surface. “Such a shame we slipped out, following piece of mind,” he sings on “Struck Back Around.” “A little bit of damage with time, still we made it fine.” Its a sunnier, upbeat moment for the singer, one tinged with just enough melancholia to keep from breaking into Mutual Benefit’s folksy terrain. Dragonchaser, his fourth full-length release, is out today on Orchid Tapes. Check it out in full below.

<a href="http://foglake.bandcamp.com/album/dragonchaser">dragonchaser by Fog Lake</a>