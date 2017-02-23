Fleet Foxes Announced for 2017 Iceland Airwaves Festival

Today, Iceland Airwaves has announced the lineup for this year’s festival. Featuring acts like Fleet Foxes, Billy Bragg, and Arab Strap, the five-day festival offers a glimpse of Iceland’s arctic landscape as the festival spills across clubs and bars throughout downtown Reykjavík.

The announcement follows Fleet Foxes Robin Pecknold’s hint that new music would be coming in just a “few days.” A number of cryptic, almost-RuneScape renderings of various buildings have also appeared on Pecknold’s Instagram over the last day, perhaps hinting at announcement of their long-awaited followup to 2011’s Helplessness Blues.

The 2017 Iceland Airwaves Festival will take place from November 1-5. Visit their website for ticket pricing and more details.