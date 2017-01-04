Video: Joan of Arc – “Two-Toothed Troll”

Joan of Arc, the long-running, ever-evolving musical project of Chicago indie fixture Tim Kinsella, are prepping their new album, He’s Got the Whole This Land Is Your Land in His Hands. They’ve just shared one of its self-described “light” tracks, “Two-Toothed Troll,” which features the vocals of recent band addition Melina Ausikaitis.

The video for “Two-Toothed Troll” was shot in Chicago exactly six months ago, on July 3 and 4. The Fourth of July feels pretty distant from midwinter, but the clip (created by Jess Price and Bobby Burg) captures a summer night spent out of doors, biking and skateboarding to the glow of illegal fireworks and heat lightning.

He’s Got the Whole This Land Is Your Land in His Hands is out January 20 from Joyful Noise. Watch “Two-Toothed Troll” below.

[NPR]