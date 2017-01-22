These Are the Best Protest Signs We Saw at the Women’s March on Washington and New York

The dissonance between the popular vote and the Electoral College manifested itself on Saturday in the form of the Women’s March on Washington, which took place on the National Mall and at satellite protests across the country. In total, it’s estimated that at least 1 million Americans marched in support of women and against our new president. In D.C., the march far outnumbered the crowd that gathered to see Donald Trump sworn in, despite the administration’s frantic painting of an alternate reality.

SPIN staffers were on-site at the historic marches at Washington and New York. Take a look at some of the more creative signs we saw over the course of the day.