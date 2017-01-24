New Music: Wellness’s Mostly Blue EP Is a Lo-Fi Lover’s Pop Fix

Real Estate announced a new album today, but what will you listen to until then? Here’s “Mostly Blue,” the first song from Los Angeles band Wellness, comprising of Jordan Gatesmith (formerly of Minneapolis’s Howler and Total Babe), Yayo Trujillo, and Hiram Sevilla. The song shambles like a drunk Mac DeMarco, and it comes with a charmingly low-budget music video that features Trujillo curing Gatesmith of a broken heart by yanking it out of his chest and flushing it:

“Mostly Blue” leads off Wellness’s new Mostly Blue EP, out today on Bandcamp. (It’s supposed to be on multiple streaming services, but searching Apple Music or Spotify for “Wellness” returns a lot of Spa Music 101 and Ultimate Rain Sounds Collection.) The rest of the four-track EP isn’t quite so carefree—songs like “Vanilli” and “Part Time Jesus” are more like a slacker’s take on the Cure, maybe with a little Merchandise or Kurt Vile in the mix. The whole thing goes by in 11 minutes, and I’ve already played it through multiple times today already.