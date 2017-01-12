New Music: Iggy Pop – “Gold”

Last month, punk titan Iggy Pop received his first-ever Golden Globe nomination for his song “Gold,” from the upcoming film Gold, starring Matthew McConaughey. The song, which was produced by Danger Mouse, just became available to stream via YouTube. It’s a slow, smoky ballad that features lyrics like, “Hail to the thief / And you won’t get left in line / Won’t you hail to the thief / And we’ll keep what’s left in line.”

Gold his theaters on January 27. Below, hear Iggy Pop’s “Gold” and see yesterday’s red band trailer for Gold, featuring a cameo appearance by McConaughey’s bare ass.