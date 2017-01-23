New Music from Angel Olsen, PWR BTTM, Avey Tare on Post-Inauguration Fundraising Compilation

In the ongoing surge of political action following Friday’s inauguration, we find ourselves with a rising tide of dissent in the music industry. From Mount Eerie to Madonna, Stephen Malkmus to Mac McCaughan to Death Cab for Cutie, a number of musicians across genres and disciplines have each taken up causes in resistance to the stark policy changes expected with the change in the White House.

“Our First 100 Days,” a new Bandcamp compilation in conjunction with Secretly Group and 30 Songs, 30 Days, promises a new track each day for our first 100 days in Trump’s America. So far, songs from Angel Olsen, PWR BTTM, Animal Collective’s Avey Tare, and Jason Molina have been revealed, and with a $30 contribution fans will be able to access additional tracks from artists like How To Dress Well and Toro Y Moi as they’re released in the coming weeks. You can listen to the quartet of tracks released up to this point below:

<a href="http://ourfirst100days.bandcamp.com/album/our-first-100-days">Our First 100 Days by Our First 100 Days</a>