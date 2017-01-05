Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Are Over

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj’s relationship was once strong enough to inspire a Chris Brown-featuring hit. Now, they’re no more. Nicki Minaj has confirmed on Twitter that after dating since at least early 2015, she and Meek are no more. Minaj didn’t say exactly when they split up, but they were apparently cool enough for Meek to wish her a happy birthday on December 8.

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

The break-up rumors started early last month when the two posted possible subliminals on their respective Instagram accounts. Minaj posted a note that said “Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth” and another photo of Chanel slippers with the caption, “Thank God u BLUE💙it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I’m so over u. Baby good lookin out.”

Meek, who has a history of poor social media comebacks, deleted and re-activated his Instagram account following Minaj’s perceived slight. He also posted an image of a woman’s butt with the caption “Sitting back like…… $avage… just friends.” Meek was only temporarily “$avage,” deleting the post soon after.

Meek hasn’t publicly commented on the breakup; it’s only Minaj who’s informed us that, again, love is dead.