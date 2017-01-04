Governors Ball 2017 Lineup Features Tool, Chance the Rapper, and Phoenix

This year’s Governors Ball will have Tool, Chance the Rapper, and Phoenix taking top billing. Tool’s headlining gig will also be the band’s first New York show in 11 years. Phoenix inclusion’s in the lineup may hint that the French band has new material to play–with the exception of a novelty Christmas track, they haven’t released a new single since 2013. Chance the Rapper’s appearance will come as a continuation of his impressive run in 2016.

Governors Ball will also feature performances from Wu-Tang Clan, the Avalanches (who’re playing their first U.S. shows in 15 years in the coming months), ScHoolboy Q, YG, Danny Brown, Parquet Courts, and a rare live appearance by Childish Gambino. The festival will also see the return of Rae Sremmurd; Slim Jimmy severely lacerated his leg during their last trip two years ago.

The final day of last year’s Governors Ball—which featured Kanye West as the headliner—was cancelled due to severe weather. The organizers will give it another shot on June 2-4 at Randall’s Island. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Governors Ball website this Friday. View the lineup in full below.