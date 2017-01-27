Donald Trump on Madonna’s Women’s March Comments: “Honestly, She’s Disgusting”

Thursday night, Donald Trump joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity for the softest of softball interviews. Hannity fed Trump talking points, then finished his sentences. Regarding the idea of bringing torture back, he asked, “That guy knows where your child is. Would you not waterboard that guy?”, a question previously posed by a widely mocked viral tweet.

The pair also found time to talk about Madonna’s speech at Saturday’s Women’s March, when the pop queen said she’d “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” Trump’s verdict on Madonna:

Trump: Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself… very badly. I think she hurt that whole… Hannity: Cause. Trump: Cause, yeah. I thought her and a couple of others, but I thought her in particular, I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.

Donald Trump has nothing but nice things to say about women.