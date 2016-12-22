New Music \
New Music: Nine Inch Nails – “Burning Bright (Field on Fire)”
New Nine Inch Nails music is here, for the first time since 2013. The band (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, at this point) announced on Friday that they would release a new EP called Not the Actual Events tomorrow, and today they’ve posted the first sample of the project: a sludgy, hypnotic new track called “Burning Bright (Field on Fire)” which features Trent monologuing in wild speak-song over a droning, psych-rock chord progression. This definitely sounds like something new for NIN; check it out below.
