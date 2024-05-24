Listen to Sublime’s First New Song Since 1996

"Feel Like That" features a freestyle from Bradley Nowell and vocals from Scott Woodruff of Stick Figure

In April, Sublime returned to the stage with Jakob Nowell taking the place of his late father Bradley as the band’s singer. Now, the trio of Nowell, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh released their first song as Sublime in 28 years. Titled “Feel Like That,” the reggae-tinged track features a freestyle from Bradley Nowell, along with vocals from Scott Woodruff of Stick Figure and Jakob Nowell. “Feel Like That” is an incomplete outtake recorded in the self-titled sessions in 1996 at Willie Nelson’s Pedernales Studio in Austin, Tx.

“It feels so good to release a new, previously unheard song and with Jake and his dad on the same track?! Can you feel it?! I sure as fuck can!!” Gaugh tells SPIN.

“Feel Like That” was produced by Stick Figure, who built the track off the instrumentation from that Austin session, and Johnny Cosmic along with longtime Sublime collaborator Michael “Miguel” Happoldt.

Sublime has a series of festival dates upcoming, beginning next week in Virginia Beach at Point Break Festival on June 1 and the punk No Values in Pomona, Calif. on June 8.

Earlier this year, we spoke with Nowell and Gaugh about the band’s unlikely reunion. In our conversation, Gaugh said there were plans for new Sublime music with the younger Nowell.