Clairo Brings ‘Sexy’ Back Ahead Of New Album

Singer/songwriter Clairo will return July 12 with Charm, her third album since 2019. The project was produced by Clairo (real name: Claire Cottrill) and Leon Michels, who is known for his work with Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings and the Black Keys. Lead single “Sexy To Someone” is out now.

Charm was recorded in “strictly analog” fashion at Diamond Mine Recording in Queens, N.Y., and at Allaire Studios outside Woodstock. Inspired by “the grandness and the sophistication” of acts such as Harry Nilsson and Blossom Dearie, the songs are said to “reprise the live instrumental sounds” found on Clairo’s 2021 album Sling, with “horns, woodwinds and vintage synthesizers” providing added depth.

“I think it’s gonna end up being a blend between the first two records, which feels right,” Clairo told SPIN in 2022 when asked if she’d begun working on new music. “But I’m also going to let this one simmer for a bit. Both records kind of exploded in time. They haven’t taken very long, so I want to see what it’s like to take a long time with a record⁠ — or at least a longer time with it.”

Here is the track list for Charm:

Nomad

Sexy To Someone

Second Nature

Slow Dance

Thank You

Terrapin

Juna

Add Up My Love

Echo

Glory of the Snow

Pier 4